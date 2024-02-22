Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

