Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CHT opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,049,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,909,000 after acquiring an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $86,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

