Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
