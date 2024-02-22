Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.8 %

Cinemark stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

