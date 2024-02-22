Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. Cinemark has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

