Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 136 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $382.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.07.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.