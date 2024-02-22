Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $189.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

