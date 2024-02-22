Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 59,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,150,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,382,820,000 after acquiring an additional 219,837 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,002,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.