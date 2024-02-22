Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,087,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,571 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,720,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

