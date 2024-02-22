CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $62.50 Average PT from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

