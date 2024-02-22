CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. UBS Group lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.99.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

