Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
JVA stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
