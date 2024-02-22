Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period.



Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

