Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at $589,167.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,097 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.