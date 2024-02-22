Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $170.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.52 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249,977 shares of company stock worth $176,875,245. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

