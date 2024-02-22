Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.13 and last traded at $125.13. Approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

