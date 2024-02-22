Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BVN opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $2,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,829,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 325,089 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

