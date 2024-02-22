Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group
Compass Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Insider Activity at Compass Group
In related news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). In other news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.