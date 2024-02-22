Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,201 ($27.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,862 ($23.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,156.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,079.76. The company has a market cap of £37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,934.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). In other news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

