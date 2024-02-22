Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 36.1%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) shot up 36.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 24,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,966% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Concierge Technologies Stock Up 36.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Concierge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.