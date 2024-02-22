Contrasting Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobix Labs and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A N/A -20.70% Microchip Technology 27.59% 45.59% 19.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.35 $2.24 billion $4.28 19.50

This table compares Mobix Labs and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mobix Labs and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 10 0 2.67

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Mobix Labs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

