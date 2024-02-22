Contrasting Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.45 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -141.50 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Research Solutions and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 65.19%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Net Savings Link

(Get Free Report)

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.