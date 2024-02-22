Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 351,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 359,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.66 million, a PE ratio of -90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

