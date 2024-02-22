Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Down 0.1%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

