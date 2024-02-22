Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Institutional Trading of Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.