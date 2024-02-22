Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 765,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Corning worth $185,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

GLW stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

