Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) CEO David Ray Parker Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) CEO David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $272,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,864.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $1,038,800.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

