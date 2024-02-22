Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

CVO stock opened at C$10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.26. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

