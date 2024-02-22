CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.