Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $87.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ CBRL opened at $72.16 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
