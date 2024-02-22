Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $87.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $72.16 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

