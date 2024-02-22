Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.48 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

