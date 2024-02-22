CRH (CRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. CRH has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.