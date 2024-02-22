CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 6,370 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.