CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 6,370 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
CRSP stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $90.18.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
