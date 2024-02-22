Critical Analysis: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Costamare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.17 $12.23 million N/A N/A Costamare $1.51 billion 0.86 $385.75 million $2.95 3.76

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caravelle International Group and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Costamare has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Costamare 25.26% 11.37% 5.12%

Risk & Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costamare beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

