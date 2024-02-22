CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

