CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSW Industrials
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.