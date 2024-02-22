CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

