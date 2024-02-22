Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $261.25 Average PT from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $263.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $71,268,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

