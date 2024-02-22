Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Cummins worth $160,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $263.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

