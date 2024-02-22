Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 1.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. 210,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,123,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Curaleaf Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.