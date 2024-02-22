DA Davidson Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14. Fluor has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.