Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) versus MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

MTY Food Group and Darden Restaurants are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MTY Food Group and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTY Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Darden Restaurants 0 4 12 0 2.75

MTY Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 58.68%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus price target of $174.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given MTY Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A Darden Restaurants 9.16% 49.39% 9.71%

Dividends

This table compares MTY Food Group and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MTY Food Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $5.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MTY Food Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTY Food Group and Darden Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A $1.41 25.53 Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.90 $981.90 million $8.27 20.13

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than MTY Food Group. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTY Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats MTY Food Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc. operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc. and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc. in July 2003. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

