Daveen Chopra Sells 8,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.65 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,362,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,672,000 after acquiring an additional 729,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.