DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.83% of DaVita worth $157,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

