DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DaVita by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DaVita by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DaVita by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

