Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

About Definity Financial

DFY stock opened at C$44.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.81. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

