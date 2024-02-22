Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$44.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

TSE:DFY opened at C$44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$44.35.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

