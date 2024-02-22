Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.78.

DK opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

