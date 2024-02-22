Denny’s (DENN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2024 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2024 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.3 %

DENN opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $483.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denny’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Denny’s by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Denny’s by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,708.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

