Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.31. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.86.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$138.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.16. The company has a market cap of C$43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Corporate insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

