DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 3,363 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.39 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

