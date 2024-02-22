DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,715,600 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,285 shares of company stock worth $7,253,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.3 %

DexCom stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

