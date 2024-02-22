Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

