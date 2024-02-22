Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 26th

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGP stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,850,000.

